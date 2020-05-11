Braun Strowman reflects on his huge win over Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank

Braun Strowman successfully defended his Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank

At Money in the Bank, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman saw off his first-ever title challenge in the form of Bray Wyatt. Appearing as himself and not as 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt fell short in his attempt to regain the title he lost to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in February.

The build-up to the title match at Money in the Bank was as personal as it was bizarre. For weeks, Bray Wyatt wanted Braun Strowman to embrace his past as a part of the Wyatt Family. However, The Monster Among Men did not let the mind games get to him and, in fact, turned the tables by playing with the psyche of Wyatt at Money in the Bank.

During the course of the match, Strowman finally wore the Black Sheep mask and even teased a Wyatt Family reunion. The happy reunion was only momentary and didn't last long as Strowman eventually ended his ruse and delivered a running powerslam on Wyatt for the three-count.

Reflecting on the win, Braun Strowman took to Instagram to put out a motivational message for the WWE Universe.

What's next for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt?

The feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt seems to be far from over. At the same time, there is a good chance WWE could hit the pause button so that they can rekindle the feud in the build-up to SummerSlam and culminate at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

It is worth noting that it was Bray Wyatt who lost the match and not his alter-ego, The Fiend. The Fiend, as we know, does not forget and will be back to regain his title sooner rather than later. Braun Strowman will probably have to contend with the Money in the Bank winner, Otis, who is a part of SmackDown but this probably will not be the first thing on the mind of The Monster Among Men.