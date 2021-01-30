Braun Strowman returns from suspension on this week's SmackDown

Braun Strowman made his emphatic return to WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Monster Among Men entered the ring and decimated everyone in his path on the go-home show before the Royal Rumble.

A match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan took a turn on SmackDown, as it ended up becoming a 10-man tag match.

Chaos ensued after the main event which saw Sheamus getting battered by The Miz and John Morrison. This is when The Monster Among Men came in and cleared the house.

Braun Strowman made his return after being suspended indefinitely for his attack on WWE Official Adam Pearce on RAW after Survivor Series. This, however, was the storyline reason for Braun Strowman's absence. In reality, the former Universal Champion suffered an injury at Survivor Series, forcing him off WWE television.

We can assume that Braun Strowman will feature in the Men's Royal Rumble match, and will once again showcase his dominance.

What is next for Braun Strowman?

It will be interesting to see what will be next for Strowman after his return on SmackDown this week. The Monster Among Men was reportedly set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. However, his untimely injury forced him to lose this opportunity.

If McIntyre can keep hold of his title after Royal Rumble, we could see him facing off against Strowman. The Scottish Warrior needs new challengers for his throne and The Monster Among Men could be the perfect opponent for him.

Where do you want to see Braun Strowman? Should he go after Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship? Let us know in the comments down below.