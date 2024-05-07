Braun Strowman reunites with former Intercontinental Champion after over a year on RAW

Braun Strowman is back in WWE RAW following the Draft and now that the rosters have officially set in, he is looking to make a big impact. Although not a part of the King of the Ring tournament, he reunited and wished the best of luck to a former Intercontinental Champion who was his tag team partner.

This week, backstage on RAW, Braun Strowman was spotted reuniting with none other than his former Tag Team partner Ricochet before the latter's match against Ilja Dragunov in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

Braun Strowman cemented his position as a babyface as he stated his contempt for bullies. He wished his old tag team partner the best of luck for his match against Ilja Dragunov.

It's going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Strowman going forward. He had a fun little run with Ricochet that stemmed from his controversial comments on Twitter about "flippy-flops" and high-flying wrestlers.

WWE made good out of that controversy and established Strowman as a babyface - something they will continue to do on Monday Night RAW

Last week, The Monster Among Men made his return after almost a year to aid Jey Uso as he was about to be assaulted by The Judgment Day and Logan Paul.