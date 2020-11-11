Braun Strowman reveals the biggest responsibility he has in WWE

Braun Strowman is the latest big man in WWE to make it to the main event status on a regular basis. Strowman has proven to be ferocious and this year saw him win his first-ever WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, when he was able to defeat Goldberg.

However, now, during an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier, Braun Strowman talked about his time in WWE and how he wanted to be a WWE Champion next. Getting there will be difficult as he needs to build a legacy of his own.

Braun Strowman on building a legacy of his own in WWE

Braun Strowman admitted that he knew what he had to follow, with the likes of Andre The Giant, The Undertaker, The Big Show, and others all creating their own legacy in WWE.

“I know what’s at stake. I am walking in the footsteps of greatness. There is a legacy of big men in WWE, like Andre the Giant, Undertaker, Big Show, Kane, Mark Henry. It’s a huge responsibility, and I’m honored to do it. That’s my responsibility and that’s my passion, and I want to leave a legacy of my own. That’s why I am in the shape I’m in, that’s why I am back on Raw. I want to be remembered as someone that people tuned in week after week to see wreak havoc.

Strowman went on to talk about how he wanted to be remembered as the giant in WWE who wreaked havoc every week that he appeared on WWE shows.

| FULL MATCH |@WWERomanReigns and @BraunStrowman aim to settle their score in brutal fashion as they do battle in an Ambulance Match at WWE Great Balls of Fire: Courtesy of @WWENetwork. https://t.co/RDxr33xNp6 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2020

Braun Strowman admitted that he had never really seen himself being where he was in the company.

“I am still grasping the fact that I have done something in this life that has caused people to care about me. For this poor little country boy that grew up with almost nothing, I never in a million years envisioned being in a position like I am now. I’m extremely grateful for it, and I want to share that inspiration right back with everyone watching.”

Das Boot!!! Monster 1 Dragon 0 told you I wasn’t the one to try and make a name for yourself with. You might have got the last laugh last night but you still took a L kid!! Wait till I get my hands on you when I’m 100% 👹👹👹 pic.twitter.com/cxDSulHYuh — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 20, 2020

Finally, Strowman said that he wanted to share his inspiration with everyone who was watching WWE shows.