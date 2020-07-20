Braun Strowman recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and talked about multiple topics, including his time in the Wyatt Family. The Universal Champion addressed how his former teammates Luke Harper, Rowan, and most importantly, Bray Wyatt helped him.

Braun Strowman stated that these veterans would give him advance and talk about the times when he made botches or did something wrong. He went on to add that he is forever grateful to Harper and Rowan for all they did for him. He revealed how Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Rowan helped him behind-the-scenes.

''You learn how to do so much of this behind the scenes,” said Strowman. “You learn on those long car rides after shows. There were so many nights I scr***d up, and we’d talk about that. Then there were other nights, when the notes landed right, like a 'Freebird' solo, and we’d talk about that feeling of accomplishment and excitement.''

The Universal Champion admitted that he learnt a lot during his time in the Wyatt Family.

“Bray, Rowan, Harper, I learned so much from them. And every masterpiece has its star, and that was Bray, but he needed us to play a supporting role around him. I can’t praise Luke and Rowan enough for what they did for me. Those memories are very special to me.”

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman made his main roster debut as the 'Black Sheep' of the Wyatt family. He acted as the muscle in Bray Wyatt's group of misfits.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are the only two members from the Wyatt Family who are still in WWE. Luke Harper and Rowan were released by the company. While Luke Harper competes in AEW under the name Brodie Lee, there is no word on what the future holds for Rowan.

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt returned a few weeks back and also brought back his Cult Leader persona from the Wyatt Family days.

The Universal Champion Braun Strowman faced Bray Wyatt in a 'swamp fight' at Horror Show at Extreme Rules in a non-title match.