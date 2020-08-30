Braun Strowman reveals he considered suicide before speaking with Vince McMahon

Braun Strowman has revealed he was struggling with suicidal thoughts last year, due to issues with his position within WWE.

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania just a few short months ago. "The Monster Among Men" came in as a replacement for Roman Reigns, who was isolated due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many wrestling fans saw it as a moment that was long overdue for the popular superstar.

As it turns out, fans were not the only ones who had issues with Braun Strowman's position within the company up until that point.

Braun Strowman opens up about suicidal thoughts on WWE Chronicle

In a new episode of WWE Chronicle that premiered on the WWE Network, Braun Strowman reveals that he was dealing with some pretty severe mental health struggles back in 2019. This was around the same time as Elimination Chamber.

Apparently, he was unhappy with his position in WWE. Strowman says he was losing sleep and was seriously stressed at the time.

"I wasn't happy with some of the stuff that was going on, and I got to a point where I was just like, man, I don't know if I want to do this anymore. I'm sick of losing sleep and stressing myself out about this. I don't (didn't) feel like I'm important to the company."

Strowman would go on to explain that his mental state got progressively worse, to the point where he was contemplating taking his own life.

"I might not even be here... I don't like talking about this out loud. I was, like, thinking about killing myself a couple of times. It's s*** that I got to that point, and I should have talked to somebody sooner."

However, an impromptu conversation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon helped Braun Strowman re-shift his mindset back to a more positive outlook on himself and his value to WWE.

Vince McMahon helped Braun Strowman through a difficult time

Braun Strowman explains:

“I got to the point where I was on the verge of I had enough. I kind of busted in on Vince one day in a meeting and I was like ‘I need to talk to you’ and he kicked everybody out of the production meeting and he sat down and talked to me. Not like boss to employee but like man to man, almost like a father son talk thing.”

"I never knew how much he cared about me. I thought I was just a number in a system. That day he made me realize that I’m more important than a number I can’t thank him enough for doing that.”

Thankfully, Braun Strowman seems to be in a much better place now than he was back then. He remains an important asset to the company. Hw will compete in the main event of Payback this weekend against Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

You can catch the full episode of WWE Chronicle on the WWE Network when it premiered on Saturday.

Sportskeeda wishes Braun Strowman and any other WWE Superstars who are struggling with mental health issues, the very best with their health. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest wrestling news.