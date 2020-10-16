Braun Strowman reveals why he doesn't deserve the Universal title match against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman is all set to face Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match on the season premiere of SmackDown on Fox.

Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino spoke to Braun Strowman ahead of the high-profile match, and the Monster Among Men shared his honest opinions about his rival and the upcoming title showdown.

Roman Reigns had recently said that Braun Strowman doesn't deserve another opportunity at regaining the Universal Championship.

Strowman agreed with Roman Reigns' statement and explained it with the following comments:

For one, I'm even surprised he gets any talking for himself now that he has Paul puppeting him around.

"Roman Reigns has been my greatest adversary since I've started with it and he's been on the receiving end of these hands I'm sure more than he wants to. And guess what, we've both pinned each other, and with Roman saying I don't deserve this title opportunity, I agree with him. That's the difference between Roman Reigns and I. I don't deserve anything. Roman's walking around with a chip on his shoulder, this entitlement that he deserves all this stuff he's been given. I deserve this; 'I deserve that, this is my island, I'm the Tribal Chief, blah, blah, blah!' At the end of the day, he's right; I don't deserve a damn thing."

Braun Strowman shoots on Roman Reigns

Advertisement

However, Braun Strowman added that he had earned every opportunity to come his way in his career. The former Universal Champion reminded the fans that he gave up a successful Strongman career to enter the WWE. Roman Reigns failed at football before 'dropping into the WWE safety net', according to Strowman.

Here's what Braun Strowman had to say:

"But I'd be a liar if I didn't say I hadn't earned this opportunity. Like I've earned every opportunity I've got in this company. Like I've earned everything I've ever accomplished in my life. And I'm fine with that. I like being the underdog. I've always been the underdog. And that's really hard for a lot of people to believe with my size, and my strength and my ability. But if any of you guys have watched my WWE Chronicles on the WWE Network, you get an ounce and the glimpse of what I've been through, what it's taken for me to get to this point in my life. That's the difference between Roman Reigns and I. That's why when we feuded the first time, the fans got behind me because they can relate to me. I wasn't spoonfed in this business. I didn't flop in football and had the WWE safety net to fall into to catch me. I walked away from Strongman at the top of the mountain. I was the strongest guy in North America. I won the Arnold Amateur World Championship. I walked away from a sport when I was the best, and I chose to come to WWE. I didn't have it as a safety net to fall into; I didn't have a family legacy to carry on in this business. I came into this business the hard way. I worked my a** off to get to where I am and make a name for myself, and I'd be damned if this guy tries to tarnish what I've done talking all this crap. So I'm ready to walk into SmackDown and remind him who the Monster Among is."

Advertisement

If you use the above quote, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the video.