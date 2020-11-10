Braun Strowman reveals what embarrassed him in WWE

Braun Strowman is one of the leading figures on WWE RAW and is booked to be a part of the men's Survivor Series team for RAW. Recently, the former WWE Universal Champion appeared in an interview with TV Insider, where he talked about how he shared his story with the WWE Universe in the WWE Chronicle Network Special.

Braun Strowman on how sharing his story in WWE has affected him

While doing the WWE Chronicle documentary, Braun Strowman talked about a lot of things that he thought he would never talk about and that he thought he would keep private.

"When we were doing the Chronicle documentary, that was hard for me. A lot of the stuff I talked about I thought I would take to the grave. Stuff I might have been embarrassed about. There is this whole thing that because I’m a gigantic, muscular guy that I’m not supposed to have emotions. That’s all a bunch of malarkey. At some point in life, everyone goes through stuff."

"It wasn’t for sympathy or people to feel sorry for me. That’s the last thing I want people to feel when they think of Adam [Scherr] or Braun the character. [Life] is so worth living. No matter what is going on, you can find a silver lining in it. The glass is always half full. "

Braun Strowman went on to talk about how the WWE Universe reacted to him talking about everything and how that affected him as well.

"The outreach I got from my fans and the WWE Universe, and from people who don’t even watch wrestling — it meant a lot to them that I was willing and able to open up and share those stories. It gave a lot of people hope. It’s all about finding a friend, work colleague, and talking and reaching out for help. That’s the cool thing about being a human being. We’re unstoppable when we work together as humans. I want people to know the world will keep on turning, but it wants you to spin with it."

Braun Strowman is set to team with Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Riddle to represent RAW at Survivor Series.