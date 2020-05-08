Braun Strowman reveals 'emergency surgery' incident from 2015

Braun Strowman opens up on a difficult time of his career

In a throwback post, Braun Strowman put up an old photo on Instagram of one of his matches before he was called up to the main roster. Strowman also revealed chilling details about his emergency back surgery before which his left leg was paralyzed.

The Monster Among Men spoke about how he has had ups and downs in his career and how they have only made him stronger. Here's the photo Braun Strowman posted on Instagram:

Braun Strowman on a dream run

Braun Strowman is currently having the best run of his WWE career. He was named as the replacement for Roman Reigns to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Braun Strowman made rather easy work of Goldberg to win his first World Championship of his WWE career.

Before winning the Universal Championship, Braun Strowman was a victim of inconsistent booking. Despite being a former Tag Team Champion, winner of The Greatest Royal Rumble, and even a Money in the Bank winner, a World title eluded him until recently. Strowman had come mighty close to winning the World title on multiple occasions but always fell short.

The new year seems to have changed the fortunes of Braun Strowman. He won his first singles title when he beat Shinsuke Namaura for the Intercontinental Championship. Even though his reign lasted only for 37 days, it turned out to be a stepping stone for something bigger -- an opportunity at winning the Universal title.

Braun Strowman is currently embroiled in a feud with his former Wyatt Family brethren Bray Wyatt and will defend his title for the first time at Money in the Bank. There is a lot of history between the two Superstars and if the buildup is anything to go by, their match at Money in the Bank could well be a show-stealer.