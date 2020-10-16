Braun Strowman reveals why he never wants to be in a Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt again

Braun Strowman spent a good part of 2020 feuding with the man who first brought him to WWE's main roster - Bray Wyatt. While the feud only had one singles match featuring 'The Fiend' between April and August, perhaps one of the highlights was their Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020.

The PPV's theme was essentially changed and centered around the Swamp Fight. While it may have gotten mixed reviews, it's a match that wasn't easy to forget. It also marked a turning point in Braun Strowman's successful 2020 run as he would undergo a character transformation before losing the Universal Championship a month later.

Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino spoke with Braun Strowman and asked him whether he can see himself ever taking part in another Swamp Fight. Braun Strowman responded and bluntly said that he hopes to never get involved in it again:

"Honestly, I hope I don't. I left a part of me in that match. A part of my soul was consumed in that match. Not just physical, but the mental aspect of what it took to make that happen is just...I don't ever want to have to do it again. Bray Wyatt is and always will be very special to me - but The Fiend is a completely different entity. The words Alexa Bliss used, he's 'intoxicating'. Something about the aura of The Fiend. It's like a moth drawn to a flame and it calls to me and it terrifies me. It terrifies me about what could happen if I go home. If the Monster Among Men turns back into what he is and becomes partners with 'The Fiend'. That's what scares me"

The importance of The Swamp Fight for WWE and Braun Strowman

For Braun Strowman, the Swamp Fight was important even though he wasn't defending the Universal Championship. However, it marked a turning point and he would lose his babyface status before losing the Universal title and then getting drafted to RAW.

For WWE, it was a continuation of its series of cinematic matches that they started to utilize increasingly in 2020. While none have found the level of success that the 'Boneyard match' at WrestleMania 36 did, it still marks a big change in WWE's approach to certain matches.