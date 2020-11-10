Braun Strowman won his first singles titles in WWE earlier this year, both of which happened when he was on SmackDown. In this year's WWE Draft, The Monster Among Men was drafted once again to WWE RAW, ending his year-long stint on the Blue brand.

Strowman had actually, though, made appearances on RAW even before he was officially assigned to SmackDown earlier this year, as he featured on the RAW Underground segments.

The former Universal Champion revealed in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he had pitched ideas for RAW Underground to help RAW's ratings on the third hour of the show.

Braun Strowman on what he pitched to WWE to combat declining WWE RAW ratings

Strowman revealed the reason why he moved to WWE RAW and how he pitched to WWE to be a part of RAW Underground to bolster the ratings for the third hour of the show.

“The third hour of Raw sometimes falls off with ratings, so I pitched an idea to bring ‘The Monster Among Men’ to Raw Underground in the third hour. It’s so easy now to watch parts of the show on social media after it happens, but my goal is to get people to watch our live product. That’s a huge factor why I went to Raw, which is where I first made a name for myself."

Strowman said that he hopes to leave a mark on WWE RAW and bring his "absolute best" to the Red brand, while also vowing to win the WWE Championship. He also revealed that he still has a lot to do on the Red brand in the years to come.

The Monster Among Men has been on WWE RAW for the majority of his career, and debuted on the main roster on WWE's Monday night show. Since his return to RAW, Strowman has feuded with Keith Lee, but he will have to be on the same side as Lee later this month at Survivor Series.

Strowman is part of the men's team of RAW for Survivor Series, alongisde Lee, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Riddle.