Braun Strowman reveals his reaction to being made to drop the WWE Universal title

Braun Strowman won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 in the biggest moment of his WWE career after defeating Goldberg. However, that was not the original plan for the event. Instead, Goldberg was supposed to be defending his WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns pulled out of the event at the last moment, which led to Braun Strowman filling in for him.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Strowman talked about being a second choice in that match and also what he felt about dropping the Universal Championship to The Fiend.

Strowman talked about dropping the title and said that he knew that he would eventually have to, so he wanted to do his best with the run that he had with it on WWE SmackDown.

“I knew I’d have to eventually drop it, so my goal was making the most of the time that I had it,” Strowman says. “It started as a result of some last-minute changes that forced me into that role, but I was ready for it. I worked very hard to make the most of the opportunity I was given, and I was lucky to work with the people I did that stepped up during my title run.”

Braun Strowman on being the second choice for Goldberg's opponent at WrestleMania

During the interview, Braun Strowman admitted that he was not bothered by the fact that he was the second choice for the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. Strowman said that he was glad to step in for the company when they needed him.

“No, it doesn’t bother me. I stepped up for WWE when they needed someone. It’s my job to do what they need me to do. There are never hard feelings about booking or anything like that. I do what I need to do in order to make this the best story possible. I want to be someone that is always dependable and can strap the company on my back. That’s through my wrestling, and I also want to do things that giants have never done before in the ring. As a giant, I want to show I can be articulate and passionate about what I do.”

Braun Strowman is set to be a part of the RAW men's team for Survivor Series, where he will team with Keith Lee, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Matt Riddle.