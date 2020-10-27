Braun Strowman reveals his recent battle with depression

Braun Strowman has had a strong run in WWE over the last three years as he stepped out from the shadow of his Wyatt Family brothers. He was close to winning a world title when he feuded with then champion Brock Lesnar a few years ago, but that did not come to fruition.

He then fell by the wayside, before finally winning the world title earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. Braun Strowman, in an open and honest interview with former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia, opened up about his battle with depression.

He revealed on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia that he had a tough time with depression in the early part of 2019 due to a few things that happened in his personal life.

Braun Strowman opens up about his battle with depression

Braun Strowman, in his conversation with Lilian Garcia, said that a breakup with his then partner affected him severely. He said that travelling on the road all the time affected his personal life:

"It was a culmination of things going on in my life. The worst part about it was the beginning of last year. I went through a really bad breakup. My personal life was a mess and being a WWE Superstar, it is really hard to balance the road life and your personal life and that’s part of the reason the relationship did not work out. I got to a point where I felt like I wasn’t important at work, so I had no escape. My mind was all over the place and I was by myself." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Strowman said that he used to sit idly in the "dream home" that he had bought and was living in for 6-7 months. He said that after returning from WWE shows, he used to sit in a chair in his living room for 7 hours or so and said that he "couldn’t kick out from this funk" that he was in.

Braun Strowman seems to be in a better place personally and in WWE currently. The Monster Among Men finally won a world championship earlier this year and was drafted to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft.