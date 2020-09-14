Braun Strowman reveals the special request Roman Reigns made to him

Braun Strowman got an opportunity of a lifetime when he competed against Goldberg for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36. While Strowman wasn't even on the card initially, Roman Reigns pulling out of the event led to The Monster Among Men replacing The Big Dog.

The Monster Among Men managed to win the match at WrestleMania and became the Universal Champion. While speaking on WWE Network's Chronicle, Strowman recounted his experience when he was called in to work at WrestleMania at the last minute.

Braun Strowman stated that Roman Reigns specially called him and gave him words of encouragement and requested him to become a leader.

''Roman called me and talked about what was going on, and almost gave me the proverbial nod. Like, hey it's your time to drive the bus. Go do work.''

Braun Strowman recently lost the Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam. However, it looks like he is now out of the Championship picture after Roman Reigns has returned to action and once again become the Universal Champion.

What's next for Braun Strowman?

Some reports have stated that Strowman will be pushed back into the mid-card and will be used to help get talents like Big E over. However, for the former World Champion, there is no denying that a possible Strowman vs. Reigns feud may happen sometime down the line.