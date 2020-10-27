Braun Strowman reveals what Vince McMahon warned him to change backstage in WWE

Braun Strowman's push in WWE has not been the most consistent. Earlier this year, at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman faced Goldberg and defeated him to become the WWE Universal Champion. However, he has since lost the Universal title, and has moved from SmackDown to WWE RAW as a part of the WWE Draft.

Now, in an interview with Lilian Garcia, on her Chasing Glory podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Braun Strowman talked about what Vince McMahon wanted him to change about himself.

Braun Strowman on what he learned from Vince McMahon in WWE

Braun Strowman and Vince McMahon

Braun Strowman revealed that Vince McMahon saw that Braun Strowman needed to improve his mic skills in WWE.

"I'm not the greatest guy on the microphone, but I'd tell you what, like when they let me go, I can handle my own self... and then grooming me to be into that position, to do these things sit down interviews, to do ESPN, to do FOX...I was being groomed to be put into this position. And in his [Vince McMahon's] mind, I wasn't refined enough."

Strowman revealed that he had worked backstage with the WWE Chairman and had been trying to improve his skills with the mic.

"I've had many conversations with Vince about working on my diplomatic skills and how I just can't bully my way through life on stuff, which has worked. It's not that I'm a bully, but when I get my mindset on something, I'm stubborn about it. So, it's also learning the aspect of sticking to your guns. But not offending anyone or coming off too standoffish."

Advertisement

"So, it's learning all this stuff throughout the last year and a half that has helped me grow into this position that I believe they want me to be in. At the end of the day, there's only a handful of guys that they stick into these positions to do this stuff. And it's for a reason because it's hard. It's been a huge learning experience and growing experience for not only Braun Strowman as a character, but Adam Scherr [as] a man in real life."

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's video of 5 WWE Superstars who are friends with Vince McMahon in real life.