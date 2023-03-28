Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeat former tag team champions in a multi-team match on WWE RAW

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and The Street Profits defeated former tag team champs the Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy in an eight-man tag team match on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Angelo Dawkins and Gable started the match. However, Ricochet came in and drop-kicked Gable. Ricochet and Strowman double-teamed Chad before Montez Ford tagged himself in.

The Alpha Academy member took Ford down and shooshed Braun Strowman. This led to mayhem in the ring as all eight men came in. Ivar, Otis, and Strowman were left standing in the ring. Ford launched himself at Otis from the top rope and got taken down.

Ford rocked Otis with an enziguri until Dawkins and Ivar tagged in. Angelo took Viking Raiders member Ivar down with a spinning back elbow and then took Gable down with a right hand.

Ivar used the distraction to take Dawkins down. In the match’s final moments, Dawkins tagged The Monster of All Monsters before charging around the ring to flatten Otis, Gable, and Ivar.

Braun Strowman then got back in the ring and hit Erik with a power slam, only to tag in Ricochet as he launched himself off Strowman's shoulders. Ford eventually launched himself over Strowman and hit a Frog Splash to pick up the win for their team.

