Photo: Braun Strowman shows off ripped physique after 18 hours of fasting

Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman is looking absolutely ripped following an 18-hour fast, as can be seen in his latest Instagram post.

Braun Strowman was one of the most intimidating figures on WWE TV, back when he was a mainstay in the company. Strowman has worked incredibly hard towards improving his physique, and his efforts have certainly paid off.

Braun took to Instagram to post a new photo, showing off his impressive physique that stands at 351 pounds. Strowman asked his fans if he should keep growing or start shredding. Check out the photo below:

"Do I start cutting yet???? Or should I keep growing????? Sitting at 351lbs after 18 hours of fasting to reset metabolism after eating like a fat pig Saturday. #Titan #AdamScherr #BeefKing #BeefaMania #BodyBuilding #Bulk #Cut #MLMR #CYN," wrote Strowman.

Braun Strowman's fitness journey has been quite impressive

There was a time when Braun Strowman was struggling with weight issues. The former Universal Champion was not in the best shape when he made his way to WWE's main roster in 2015. Strowman was presented as an unstoppable monster, and many believed that great things were in store for him in the near future.

Strowman did quite well as a singles star and engaged in feuds with stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. His biggest moment came at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated WWE veteran Goldberg to win the Universal title.

Last year, Strowman shared a five-year body transformation photo that left fans stunned.

"The craziest thing is there’s only a 30lb difference in the two. Life is yours to make what you want of it!!! I fall in love with the gym more and more everyday. It’s been the one true constant in my life for almost two decades," wrote Strowman in his post.

There's still no concrete news on what's next for Braun Strowman now that he's no longer a WWE superstar.

