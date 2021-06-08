"F***ing look in the mirror" - Kevin Nash sends message to Braun Strowman after his WWE release

Kevin Nash has sent a motivational message to Braun Strowman on social media following the former Universal Champion’s departure from WWE.

Posting on Instagram, Strowman shared a video of himself working out in a gym. The recently released WWE Superstar also quoted lyrics from the song “Jekyll and Hyde” by American heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch.

Nash, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, responded by telling Strowman he is an independent contractor who can make his own rules. He added that the 37-year-old only needs to look in the mirror to remind himself of his own worth.

Kevin Nash's message to Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman worked for WWE from 2013 to 2021. He held the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and RAW Tag Team Championship (w/Nicholas and Seth Rollins) during that time.

The celebration is ON for @BraunStrowman, the WINNER of the Greatest Royal Rumble Match!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/rY9bwGvARG — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018

In 2018, the former Wyatt Family member won the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank ladder match. He also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Why did WWE release Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman was one of WWE's most featured superstars

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, WWE released Braun Strowman because of the feeling that he was “two years past his peak.”

The additions of giants such as Omos (221cm), Shanky (216cm), and Commander Azeez (206cm) to WWE’s main roster also reportedly contributed to the release of Strowman (203cm).

“With Strowman (Adam Scherr, 37), who was on a $1.2 million guaranteed deal and had just a few weeks back denigrated all non-WWE wrestling and said he would never work anywhere else, the decision was made because of the feeling he was two years past his peak and he had become obsolete as the roster giant because of Omos on Raw, Commander Azeez on Smackdown, and perhaps Shanky on Raw, being on the main roster who were so much bigger than he is,” Meltzer wrote.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Braun Strowman has not yet offered any insight into what the future might hold for him in the wrestling business. He reacted to his release on Twitter by expressing his gratitude for the last eight years of his career.

