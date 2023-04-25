Create

Braun Strowman's real-life girlfriend takes a shot at him for a major botch he made recently

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 25, 2023 09:33 IST
Strowman
Strowman's girlfriend succeeded in a move that he failed to perform recently

Braun Strowman can't seem to catch a break. Ever since the latest episode of SmackDown, he has been teased and mocked for making a major botch involving Ricochet. This time, his real-life girlfriend Raquel Rodriguez did so after successfully performing the move herself on RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Women's Champion Bianca Belair teamed up with Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to face Damage CTRL.

Unsurprisingly, the team of champions won, and there was a spot where Raquel power-bombed Liv Morgan onto Bayley - landing successfully in the process.

Raquel took a shot at her boyfriend, Braun Strowman, who tossed Ricochet in a major botched move. Because she succeeded, she hilariously responded by saying that it hasn't failed her yet.

Check out the tweet below:

Hasn’t failed me yet😂 twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

It was all in good spirits, and even Ricochet took the botch well when he reacted to it on Twitter.

In case you haven't seen it, here is a clip of the botch by Strowman and Ricochet's reaction:

Y’all know he just be throwing me 🤷🏽‍♂️😅 twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Ultimately, what matters is that both Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez were victorious. Strowman and Ricochet took out the dominant Viking Raiders, while Raquel, Morgan, and Belair took out a quick-disintegrating Damage CTRL.

Did you catch the spot on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

