WWE has gone in a different direction over the last two decades or so in relation to recruiting talent. Gone are the days when WWE Superstars had to be very tall and imposing men who would squash anyone and everyone in their way. There are very few giants in WWE currently, with The Undertaker, Kane and Big Show being the last big men to feature prominently in WWE for years.

One current WWE Superstar wants to follow in the footsteps of these legendary Superstars. Current RAW Superstar Braun Strowman has spoken about his desire to emulate these legends.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former Universal Champion spoke about Big Show and Undertaker, and their influence on him.

Braun Strowman on Undertaker and Big Show's influence on him in WWE

In the interview, Strowman spoke about how Big Show is his "wrestling dad" and The Undertaker his "wrestling grandpa" as Strowman revealed that the two legends have helped The Monster Among Men grow as a wrestler in WWE.

“I always say that Big Show is my wrestling dad, and I know Undertaker won’t like this, but ’Taker is my wrestling grandpa. It’s unfathomable how much ’Taker has shared with me, and it makes me think of when I first started on Raw.”

The Undertaker and Big Show have played a big role in Strowman's WWE career. Big Show has put over Strowman a few times in his career, and the WWE legend was one of Strowman's first big feuds as a singles star.

The Undertaker has also helped Strowman a lot, and the latter revealed how The Phenom has helped him right from the start of his career, in a recent interview with TV Insider.

""I met The Undertaker when I came to the Performance Center. Taker has kept an eye on me since Day 1. I didn't know what I did to get in his good graces, but I’m thankful that he was willing and able to bring me under the learning tree. There are no more giants in this industry that are full-time working like I am. I feel like I am walking into some immense footsteps."

Strowman has had a solid 2020, winning two singles titles over on SmackDown, and it seems like the future looks bright for him.