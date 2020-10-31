Braun Strowman's WWE career has grown steadily over the last few years, culminating in a world title run earlier this year. Strowman, who debuted on WWE five years ago, was initially a part of the Wyatt Family following which he became a singles star.

Braun Strowman made a name for himself in the Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The Monster Among Men has formed a close friendship with the three wrestlers, who helped him out at the start of his career when he didn't know a lot about wrestling.

Braun Strowman on the Wyatt Family and Harper giving him tough love

In a recent appearance on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast, Strowman opened up about the advice that the three wrestlers gave him, especially Harper.

"As much as Harper is this grizzly old man that just wants to be salty and everything like that, he was so awesome, like, helping me out with stuff. We had some amazing times traveling around. Bray and I are brothers; it's the same thing with Rowan and Harper. Those guys helped me out. I didn't know the difference between a toe hold and a hammerlock. Harper was the tough love guy. He'd always say [when something wasn't good]. 'What was that? That sucked.' But then, when I would do something good, he'd say, 'That was alright.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Wyatt Family was in existence between 2014 and 2017, following which the four members split up. Harper and Rowan formed The Bludgeon Brothers following the split, while Strowman and Wyatt became singles stars.

Harper and Rowan were released by WWE, with the former being released in December 2019 and the latter released in April of this year. Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have had world title runs since the Wyatt Family split, with both Superstars holding the Universal Championship.

The two even feuded against each other earlier this year, with Braun Strowman losing the title to Wyatt at SummerSlam. Wyatt then lost the title to Roman Reigns. Both Strowman and Wyatt were drafted to RAW from SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft.