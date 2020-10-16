Braun Strowman says that people backstage are not fans of Roman Reigns' new attitude (Exclusive)

Ahead of the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on SmackDown's season premiere on Fox, The Monster Among Men caught up with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an exclusive interview.

Strowman spoke in length about Roman Reigns' influence on his career and his reaction to the reigning WWE Universal Champion's new attitude.

Strowman admitted that he has a lot of respect for Roman Reigns as the former Shield member helped him immensely during the early days of his career. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns had a wholly engaging rivalry, which helped elevate the former Wyatt Family member's star power.

Strowman also commented on receiving the Universal title shot at WrestleMania 36 after Roman Reigns decided to go on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Braun Strowman applauded Reigns for choosing to keep his family safe, and he was more than ready to step up to the plate in his rival's absence.

"Look, I'll be honest with you, I'm a little bit shocked by it and pretty appalled. Umm, you know, I've always had a lot of respect for Roman. Even when we were trying to kill each other, you know, he helped me out a lot early in my career, and he went away, and stuff in the beginning of this pandemic and I applauded him for being selfish and taking care of himself and his family, first and foremost. Whatever he has been through, or gone through, that was, like I said, we had a long conversation. At the end of the day, I wasn't supposed to be in the position that I was in, going into WrestleMania. Like time and time before and time and time again and after, when WWE calls my number, I take the ball, and I put my head, and I run as hard as I can. I have, and I will continue to do that for this company."

Reactions to Roman Reigns' new attitude

Despite the mutual respect between the two men, Strowman is not a fan of Roman Reigns' newfound attitude. The Monster Among Men also said that not many people in the locker room like what Reigns has become.

"Saying that and that being said, I don't know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he's got since he's come back. I don't know if it's because he's got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I'm not really a fan of it, and I don't think too many of the guys are in the locker room."

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman on the next episode of SmackDown, which would be the season premiere episode on Fox. Strowman also spoke about The Fiend and Alexa Bliss' alliance, the opportunity to work with Keith Lee, his Universal title reign, and much more during the Sportskeeda exclusive with Rick Ucchino.