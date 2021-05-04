Braun Strowman says he has "very good relationship" with WWE rival in real life

Braun Strowman has revealed he has a “very good relationship” with on-screen WWE rival Shane McMahon behind the scenes.

The 37-year-old spent the first few months of 2021 feuding with McMahon on WWE RAW. On the first night of WrestleMania 37, Strowman defeated the former SmackDown Commissioner in a Steel Cage match.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, the one-time Universal Champion said he and McMahon had wanted to face each other for several years.

"It was a seed that had been planted for a while. Shane and I have wanted to do one for quite a few years now. Behind the scenes, we have a very good relationship, and let's be real: Shane's a lunatic. That works great with my style because I don't go out there and think about anything. I just do it. It ended up working out well," said Braun Strowman.

The highlight of the WrestleMania 37 match came when Braun Strowman launched Shane McMahon off the top of the Steel Cage. The Monster Among Men followed up with a Running Powerslam to pick up the victory.

What’s next for Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon?

Braun Strowman tore through the Steel Cage to prevent Shane McMahon from winning

Shane McMahon has not appeared on WWE television since night one of WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is now set to face Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

Strowman had a 141-day reign as Universal Champion in 2020, but he has never held the WWE Championship.

As I am healing up, I begrudgingly have to give it up to the Monster Among Men.

Getting in #Wrestlemania shape is not easy so thank you to all of my coaches and friends for helping me get there. pic.twitter.com/1ifzJ5uEBG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 19, 2021

Braun Strowman’s only previous WWE Championship opportunity came in the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble match. Triple H outlasted 29 other WWE Superstars to win the title from Roman Reigns.