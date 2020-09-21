Braun Strowman sends a bold message ahead of his appearance on WWE RAW

We are a few hours away from the go-home RAW episode of WWE Clash of Champions, which is stacked with some fantastic matches and segments. One of the most anticipated ones is the clash of the behemoths on RAW Underground as former Universal Champion Braun Strowman takes on the undefeated Dabba Kato tonight.

Braun Strowman appeared on Monday Night RAW last week and entered RAW Underground. As expected, he ran through everyone before being confronted by Dabba Kato. Just when the two of them were about to start their fight, Shane McMahon interrupted and announced that the two would fight next week.

The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, has now sent out a bold message via Twitter ahead of his match on RAW Underground tonight, claiming that "The Underground Belongs to Braun". It is to be seen who comes out victorious in the battle between him and Dabba Kato.

Well it’s Monday and I feel like whooping somebody’s a**!!! #TheUndergroundBelongsToBraun

Braun Strowman in WWE recently

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career. He held the title until SummerSlam 2020, where he was pinned by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Braun Strowman then competed in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at WWE Payback, where Roman Reigns pinned him to become the new champion. With his appearance on RAW, it is to be seen whether he becomes a permanent member of the brand, possibly getting drafted.

