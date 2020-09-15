Braun Strowman sends a bold message after his appearance on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW tonight as he entered RAW Underground. The Monster Among Men confronted Shane McMahon and entered the competition on RAW Underground.

Braun Strowman went to destroy multiple Superstars in the no-ropes ring, including the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Riddick Moss. He was then about to take on the undefeated Dabba Kato before Shane McMahon interrupted and stated that the fight would take place next week.

Braun Strowman recently sent a bold message on his Twitter after his appearance on RAW Underground tonight. Fans are looking forward to the monstrous clash between the two next week on RAW.

Braun Strowman in WWE recently

Braun Strowman had the biggest moment of his career at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time. Braun Strowman was initially not supposed to be in the match, but with Roman Reigns pulling out at the last moment, the Monster Among Men got his moment to shine.

Braun Strowman then immediately got into a feud with his former master Bray Wyatt. The two had a long rivalry that ended with Strowman losing his Universal title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020. Weeks before SummerSlam, Braun Strowman underwent a change in his character as he shaved his head and seemingly turned heel, even going as far as attacking his good friend Alexa Bliss.

This version of Braun Strowman could dominate the entire scene on RAW Underground and it is great to see WWE try something new with him.