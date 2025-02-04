Braun Strowman sends a disrespectful message to Jacob Fatu after eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble match

Braun Strowman has sent a message to Jacob Fatu following the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Monster of All Monsters threw Fatu out of the ring during the match, thus eliminating him.

As fans had expected, Jacob Fatu had a powerful showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He lasted almost 25 minutes and threw out four superstars in the match. Unfortunately, Fatu was eliminated by Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman has now shared a post that shows the exact moment he threw Fatu out of the ring. He also wrote the following:

"Take yo as* to the back!!!!"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul wants to feud with Jacob Fatu

It won't be a stretch to call Fatu one of the fastest-rising stars in the history of WWE. He debuted in WWE less than a year ago and has already become one of the most popular stars in the company. Fatu will receive a massive main event push somewhere down the line.

Here's what Logan Paul had to say about a possible match with Fatu on his IMPAULSIVE podcast:

“Very clear rising star. He’s one of the only guys who really stands out to me, and I think everyone else sees it. While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks he’s on my list, and I will be wrestling him in the near future and we’re gonna be going at it, and so I sort of see him as competition.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Fatu eliminated Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, Jimmy Uso, and Andrade from the Men's Royal Rumble match. Things didn't go how he wanted, though, and he will seemingly try to get back at The Monster of All Monsters for costing him a shot at the main event of WrestleMania 41.

