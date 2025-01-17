Braun Strowman sends heartwarming message to family member ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman sent a heartwarming message to a family member via a social media update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters has been absent from the blue brand's show for two weeks.

The 41-year-old has had a rough last few months. Strowman suffered an unfortunate injury during his Last Monster Standing Match against Bronson Reed on the September 30, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. He returned to television in December only to come down with flu after a few weeks.

Amid his absence from WWE programming, Braun Strowman took to his Instagram account to wish his father a happy birthday. He posted a picture of himself alongside his dad and penned down a heartfelt message for his "superhero, the one and only, RICK THE CRUSHER SCHERR":

"Another trip around the sun for the baddest strongest toughest most loving caring man that I’ve ever known. The man I have strived to be just like my entire life. My superhero the one and only. RICK THE CRUSHER SCHERR. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD," he wrote.

Ex-WWE writer reflects on Braun Strowman's recent booking

Braun Strowman had a dominant run in WWE before his surprising release in 2021. Although he returned to the wrestling promotion in 2022, The Monster Among Men hasn't reached the same level. He has not held a title since losing the WWE Universal Champion to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown exclusively on Backstage Pass, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out how Strowman was once presented as a powerhouse and feuded with Roman Reigns. The 63-year-old believes the creative team changed their opinion about the star, and he has not been over since.

"Okay bro, you remember he was throwing over trucks, and he was in that big angle with Roman Reigns. Okay bro. Something happens, and you change your mind with him, then cut him loose. They definitely switched gears on this guy, and he's not been over for years," Russo said.

On his return to television from injury, Braun Strowman defeated Carmelo Hayes in under 100 seconds, only to lose to the latter via a count-out the following week. Interestingly, The Monster of All Monsters has seemingly moved away from the feud as he crossed paths with A-Town Down Under the very next week. After demolishing The Grayson Waller Effect's stage on the December 27 edition of SmackDown, he defeated Austin Theory in a singles match.

