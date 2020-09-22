Braun Strowman sends a massive warning after RAW

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman had a mammoth clash on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before Clash of Champions. He took on Dabba Kato on RAW Underground. The match between Strowman and the undefeated Dabba Kato was being advertised for a week.

On RAW tonight, the match was once again hyped during the Kevin Owens show, where Shane McMahon appeared alongside the two competitors. Later in the night, Braun Strowman and Dabba Kato finally collided. It was Strowman who came out victorious, ending the latter's undefeated streak on RAW Underground.

After RAW, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to send out a warning to everyone, claiming that "monsters are real." You can check out his tweet below.

"I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal"

I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal pic.twitter.com/k7L2xX2LN1 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 22, 2020

Braun Strowman's recent run in WWE

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. He then went on to have a long feud with his former Wyatt Family master, Bray Wyatt. It was at SummerSlam 2020 where Strowman finally lost his title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Before SummerSlam, Braun Strowman went through a massive character change, transforming into a massive heel. For the last two weeks, he has been appearing on RAW Underground. It is to be seen whether he becomes a regular member of the brand going forward, possibly getting drafted to RAW in the future.