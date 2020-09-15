Braun Strowman sends a message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss share a great history together. From their time together in Mixed Match Challenge as Team Little Big to their recent scary altercations on Friday Night SmackDown, both Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss have entertained the WWE Universe on several occasions.

Now, Braun Strowman has sent out a message to Alexa Bliss on Twitter while promoting WWE's newest game WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The Monster Among Men shared a promoting video for the game, featuring Alexa Bliss and captioned it by saying, "Look out, @AlexaBliss_WWE!!!!"

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss in WWE recently

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss have both gone through a massive character change in WWE recently. We saw the Monster Among Men turn into a massive heel after his encounter with Bray Wyatt in the Wyatt Swamp Fight. Braun Strowman has shaved his head completely and looks more dangerous than ever before, even entering RAW Underground this week.

Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, is giving in to her dark side week after week. She has been showing several signs of aligning with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt recently, even going as far as to hit Wyatt's finisher, Sister Abigail, on Nikki Cross last week on SmackDown. It is to be seen whether these two cross paths on WWE TV in the near future.