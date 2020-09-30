Braun Strowman sends a message to Roman Reigns

Since returning to WWE at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns has been on a tear on SmackDown. At WWE Payback, The Big Dog won the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match involving Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman and once again cemented his place at the top of the mountain.

Over the weekend, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso in the main event of Clash of Champions. Following one of his best performances of all time, WWE took to Twitter and asked the fans what they think Roman Reigns best match in the company is.

While members of the WWE Universe chimed in with different suggestions, one of Roman Reigns' biggest rivals in the form of Braun Strowman confidently claimed that The Big Dog has had his best matches in WWE against The Monster Among Men himself.

Here is what Braun Strowman wrote on Twitter:

Me!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 29, 2020

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's rivalry

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have been regarded as two of the biggest rivals in recent history. Back in 2017, the two men were engaged in one of the most memorable feuds of all time, which also saw Strowman flip an ambulance with Reigns inside it, and the pair were also involved in some of the best brawls and matches of all time.

While it did seem Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman would reignite their rivalry, it now looks like the two men have parted ways with Roman Reigns turning heel and focusing on defending the Universal Championship on the Blue brand. Braun Strowman, on the other hand, recently made his way over to the Red brand to compete under Shane McMahon's RAW Underground, where he defeated Dabba Kato.

With Paul Heyman by his side, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable so far. As for Braun Strowman, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store from here onwards for the former Universal Champion.