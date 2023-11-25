Braun Strowman sends warning to Triple H ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Braun Strowman hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several months after suffering a neck injury back in the summer. However, he could be teasing a potential return with his most recent Instagram story.

The former Universal Champion shared a video from Survivor Series back in 2017 when Triple H tried to turn on him, but he was able to fight off a Pedigree and deliver two Running Powerslams.

Triple H turned on Strowman.

Strowman captioned the image with, "I haven't forgotten about you and what you did!!"

The two men were on the same side as part of that year's Survivor Series, but The Game won't be part of the show this year, so it's unclear how Braun will slot himself back in.

Triple H was forced to retire from in-ring competition because of a heart condition and has since become one of the main men pushing WWE forward from backstage. Strowman clearly has an issue with his actions from 2017, but it's very unlikely he will be able to get a match with The Game out of it.

Will Braun Strowman return at WWE Survivor Series?

Strowman's neck injury was expected to keep him out of action until 2024, but his most recent update surrounding his health was that he had heard good news from his doctor. This has led to many fans believing that his return could be imminent.

Strowman was teaming with Ricochet when he was last seen on TV, but the former Champion has been sidelined himself after suffering a concussion in the fatal four-way match a few weeks ago on RAW.

As of writing, it's unclear if the duo will reunite when Strowman is able to make his WWE return.

Do you think Braun Strowman will make his return at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.