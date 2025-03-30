Braun Strowman shares emotional message following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was in action at The O2 Arena during the latest edition of SmackDown. The One Big SOB posted a social media update to share a recent experience in London.

The Monster of All Monsters challenged LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship. However, the match ended in No Contest after Jacob Fatu attacked the two stars. The Bloodline member brutally assaulted Strowman after the bout.

Earlier today, Braun Strowman took to his Instagram account to share his experience of meeting kids as a part of the Make-A-Wish program before the show. The 41-year-old noted he was grateful for being able to grant children their wishes.

"Such a special moment before Smackdown #London This……. Is why I do this. This is why I push through pain and injury’s the nights alone in random hotels all around the world. These kids are my Hero’s knowing what they are going through in life and they don’t let it stop them. They light up every room they walk into and make this old grumpy monsters heart melt!!!! I’m so blessed to be able to grant kids there wishes!!!!! Thank you God for this life and allowing me to be your servant," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Braun Strowman slated to compete in a special stipulation match on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman has been involved in a heated rivalry with Jacob Fatu for some time. The two have shared the ring on multiple occasions in the last three months, including three singles matches.

Both the one-on-one matches between the SmackDown stars ended in Strowman's favor as the latter emerged victorious via DQ finishes. Braun and Jacob will face each other in a Last Man Standing match on the first show back in the USA following the Europe tour slated for March 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

With WWE United States Champion LA Knight being involved in the mix of things, it will be interesting to see if The Megastar affects the outcome of the Last Man Standing Match on SmackDown in any capacity.

Will Braun Strowman get his revenge by defeating Jacob Fatu on SmackDown? Hit the Discuss button and share your opinion.

