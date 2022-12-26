Braun Strowman shares one-word message in tribute to former Wyatt Family teammate 

Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today (December 26), and the wrestling world, including former teammate Braun Strowman, has been paying tribute to the star, who was also known as Luke Harper in WWE.

Current and former superstars have shared images and messages on social media, with Braun Strowman sharing an emotional update to pay tribute to his former teammate

The former Universal Champion recently took to Twitter to share a one-word message and a photo of his Wyatt Family teammates.

"Forever!!!!" Braun Strowman tweeted.

Strowman was added to the group in the later stages of their run in WWE in 2015 after the trio had already become an established team. The Monster of all Monsters became the difference maker for the team ahead of their split, which was made official in 2017.

Braun Strowman worked closely with Luke Harper throughout his WWE career before his move to AEW

Strowman made his debut on the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family on the August 24, 2015, episode of RAW and hasn't looked back since. He was able to be taken under the wing of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper and learned the business from the two men.

Harper later requested his release from WWE in November 2019 and moved over to AEW in early 2020, where he was known as Mr. Brodie Lee. The former Tag Team Champion was seen as The Exalted One and the leader of The Dark Order ahead of his untimely passing.

Harper's passing came as a shock to the wrestling world since it had been a closely guarded secret that the star was receiving medical treatment. He passed away on December 26, 2020, just 10 days after his 41st birthday, and at the time, it was revealed that he had been receiving some treatment for a lung problem.

The wrestling world continues to pay tribute to Luke Harper/Brodie Lee two years after his passing.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes