Braun Strowman shares update ahead of major appearance outside WWE

Braun Strowman has shared an update ahead of a scheduled appearance outside WWE. The Monster Among Men is in Atlanta tonight for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

The relationship between WWE and the NBA is strong. Several NBA stars have made their presence felt in WWE, with Tyrese Haliburton being a huge example from recent memory.

Now, it's Braun Strowman's turn to represent WWE, but before he got to the State Farm Arena, he decided to share a personal update that saw him hitting the gym before the big game.

Taking to X, the former WWE Universal Champion shared a picture of himself, tongue out, headphones on, "catching a quick pump" before his appearance at the game. He also sent a message to his fans, asking them to say, "What's up" if they saw him at the arena or outside.

"Catching a quick pump before my appearance with the @ATLHawks tonight representing @wwe If you’re out tonight say what’s up!!! #OneBigSOBInDaHouse," wrote Braun Strowman.

The WWE Universe in attendance should be excited to see the 41-year-old superstar at the game.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to take on Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event

This weekend is going to be a big one for Braun Strowman. Not only will he likely make his presence felt tomorrow on WWE SmackDown, but he is also scheduled for a major match at Saturday Night's Main Event. After a few tense confrontations, he will face the new Bloodline's Jacob Fatu one-on-one.

It's sure to be an epic bout, as two of the "monsters" of WWE will clash. Strowman recently hyped up the match on X, warning The Samoan Werewolf and claiming that the match will "feed generations." Considering both superstars are known for their hard-hitting maneuvers, this will certainly be one to watch.

"This will feed generations!!!!!! Beware that, when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster... for when you gaze long into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you!!!!" tweeted Strowman.

The match's outcome will be interesting, as it will surely affect the future of WWE SmackDown.

