Braun Strowman shows off his ripped look on social media

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has arguably had the best year of his career in 2020. Not only did Strowman win his first WWE Intercontinental Championship this year, but he also went on to defeat Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win the Universal title.

WWE fans then witnessed him in a highly-personal feud with his former Wyatt Family master Bray Wyatt. After exchanging wins on two occasions, SummerSlam finally saw Braun Strowman lose his Universal Championship to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He then went through a massive character change with a new bald look.

Braun Strowman has taken to Twitter to share a picture of himself with a ripped look. The Monster Among Men looks to be in the best shape of his life and he claims that it's still not his "final form."

What's next for Braun Strowman in WWE?

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen Braun Strowman enter and completely dominate the scene on RAW Underground. This past week, he went on to beat Dabba Kato - who was undefeated on RAW Underground.

I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal pic.twitter.com/k7L2xX2LN1 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 22, 2020

From the looks of it, Braun Strowman might be making more appearances on RAW Underground in the coming weeks and could be drafted to the red brand later this year. Nonetheless, with a new-found heelish look and attitude, The Monster Among Men is more dangerous than ever before.