Braun Strowman shows off surprising new look following recent health issues

Braun Strowman has been away from WWE TV over the past few weeks after he revealed on Instagram that he had been struggling with flu-like symptoms and a fever. The former Universal Champion last competed on the December 27, 2024 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Austin Theory.

The Monster of All Monsters is expected to make his return this week on SmackDown. Ahead of the show, he took to his Instagram stories to show off a new look with glasses.

Braun Strowman has a new look [Image credit: Strowman's Instagram story]

Strowman was recently sidelined for several weeks after he tore his groin during the Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. Despite the injury, he came out on top and finished the match.

Strowman then returned to the SmackDown brand, taking advantage of the current Transfer Window.

Braun Strowman isn't the only superstar to make a move over to WWE SmackDown

While the transfer window is much less exciting than the usual WWE Draft, it seems that some changes are being made very slowly.

Strowman has made the move over to SmackDown, while Nia Jax recently teased moving to RAW. The Wyatt Sicks was officially moved over to the blue brand as part of this week's episode of the red brand, while Drew McIntyre has been hinting that he could be set to move to the Friday Night show permanently to allow him access to The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been spending a lot of time on RAW recently, which has led to the belief that they could move brands, given the new spotlight on the red brand following the historic move to Netflix earlier in the month.

