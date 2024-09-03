  • home icon
  • Braun Strowman shows up on WWE RAW despite injury; added to match last minute

Braun Strowman shows up on WWE RAW despite injury; added to match last minute

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 03, 2024 02:01 GMT
Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion (Image source: WWE's website)

Braun Strowman showed up on WWE RAW despite being banged up. He was added to a major match at the last minute.

Ever since returning from injury, Braun Strowman has been relatively silent and hasn't been involved in any significant rivalries. However, that changed last week when he faced off against Bronson Reed. The ring wasn't big enough to contain these two monsters, and they brawled into the parking lot. Reed took out Strowman with a Tsunami splash onto the top of a car.

Tonight on RAW, Bronson Reed was set to compete in a tournament for the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. However, he was removed from the match since he wasn't cleared to compete due to an illness. As a result, a replacement had to be named for the match.

Before the match, Cathy Kelley interviewed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and asked who would replace Bronson Reed. Just then, Strowman, who was still banged up from last week, walked in and asked to be in the match.

He informed Pearce that the medical team said it was up to him. Braun then looked him in the eye and told him he was good to compete tonight. Adam Pearce then added him to the match.

Given his current condition, Braun Strowman's ability to win tonight's match remains to be seen.

Edited by Angana Roy
