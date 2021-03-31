"Braun Strowman and Steve Austin vs. Shane McMahon and Triple H" - Vince Russo books WWE after WrestleMania 37 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company should use high-profile names to rebuild Braun Strowman after WrestleMania 37.

Russo recently suggested on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo that Vince McMahon should get involved in the Strowman vs. Shane McMahon rivalry. In the storyline, the WWE Chairman would fake a heart attack in order to find out whether Shane McMahon and Triple H can run WWE.

Speaking on the latest edition of Writing With Russo, WWE’s former head writer said Strowman should “completely demolish” Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

He also thinks another person who defied authority figures, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, should be used in the storyline.

21 years ago today, Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon on Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nJlq2bYnAB — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 22, 2018

“Bro, you could even team Strowman and Austin against Shane and Hunter [Triple H]. Even Austin’s presence, you know, on the show, smartening this guy [Braun Strowman]. Gosh, there’s just so much you could do, bro.”

Watch Vince Russo’s full storyline idea for Braun Strowman in the videos above. He also gave an in-depth explanation behind Vince McMahon’s role in the story.

Braun Strowman’s road to the WWE Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Triple H has never happened

As part of the storyline, Vince Russo said Braun Strowman could defeat Triple H to earn a WWE Championship opportunity.

“And, bro, because of Hunter’s ego, and now all of a sudden Hunter is challenged. So now he could have that match with Hunter. That could give him the right to get the big title shot. Bro, like I said, maybe you involve Austin in that, maybe you don’t. At some point, bro, you’ve gotta put the title on him. I think, bro, once he wins that title, that brings Vince back out.”

Russo added that Vince McMahon’s return could lead to questions about Shane McMahon and Triple H’s inability to run WWE without him.

