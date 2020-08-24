Braun Strowman tears up talking about being bullied

The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman might be an unstoppable force inside the ring, but in real life, he is a very fun-loving and kind-hearted man. WWE recently released a new episode of WWE 24 - "WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On" which focused on the unique WrestleMania 36, held earlier this year at the Performance Center.

During the documentary, Braun Strowman revealed his experience of being part of the show. He then spoke about being bullied when he was a kid.

"Bullying is something that everybody, I don't care, how big and strong, how beautiful you are, at some point in your life, you get bullied."

"I just didn't understand why I would get picked on because I was friendly. I'm a fun person, like when I walk into a room I like making people laugh and stuff so it was really hard as a young kid growing up understand. I knew I was fat. Dealing with that, hearing it over and over and over, it wears on you. I mean this is hard to talk about."

So so much respect @BraunStrowman telling this story #WWE24 Overcame the bullies! You are fantastic sir! pic.twitter.com/HpEjjITT23 — WAWN #WWE #SummerSlam (@WAWN_Wrestling) August 24, 2020

Braun Strowman said that he was sick of being bullied and joined the Iron Physique Fitness Center in Denver, North Carolina. He then revealed how he used the bullying as fuel to push himself and thus ended up becoming what he is today.

Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg and held it for over four months. At SummerSlam 2020, Braun Strowman faced "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the main event of the PPV and dropped the title to his former leader at the Wyatt Family.

The Monster Among Men debuted a new look recently and has seemingly turned heel. It is to be seen what is next for him after dropping the title to Bray Wyatt.

