Braun Strowman teases joining legendary faction; WWE fans hopeful of massive return

Braun Strowman reached the pinnacle of his WWE career by winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. The Monster of All Monsters was recently teased about being part of a legendary faction.

Strowman started off his career as part of The Wyatt Family in 2015. He became the fourth member of the group and worked well under the leadership of Bray Wyatt.

The Monster of All Monsters got a chance to work as a singles competitor in 2016, and WWE booked him in many championship feuds. However, he had to wait a long time before winning his first world championship reign at WrestleMania 36.

Braun Strowman had a chance of appearing in the ring alongside the legendary nWo faction in March 2020 during an episode of SmackDown. He recently took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of himself with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac with the following message:

"What if??!!!!!!!! #TooSweet"

Strowman teased what would have happened had he been part of the legendary faction. nWo was once a top faction in WCW that took the company by storm along with Hulk Hogan.

The former Universal Champion could have been a good fit in the faction if he worked in that era. However, he still has a chance to join LWO on SmackDown.

WWE fans are hoping to see Braun Strowman return soon

The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of the ring due to a neck injury. He has undergone surgery and could be on his way to a return soon.

Strowman last competed on the May 1, 2023, edition of RAW, where he and Ricochet defeated The Alpha Academy.

Braun Strowman's post drew a good response from WWE fans. While many wondered how the former Universal Champion would have worked with nWo, others had a more important question to ask him.

Fans questioned Strowman when he will be returning to the ring. Many hoped he would return soon, with a few looking forward to seeing him in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

It would be great to have Braun Strowman back in the ring. He has worked on his physique and athleticism in the past few years, and that has helped him put on some great performances.

The Monster of All Monsters could reunite with Ricochet for another tag team run. Alternatively, he could get back on track for a world champion feud.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman back in the WWE ring?