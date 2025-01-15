Braun Strowman teases major reunion ahead of WWE return

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been absent from Friday Night SmackDown for the last few weeks after he came down with flu. Ahead of his return to the ring, The Monster of All Monsters recently teased his reunion with a popular star.

The former Universal Champion was involved in an intriguing storyline with Alexa Bliss in 2018. The two competed as a team in the first season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge and ended up losing to the team of The Miz and Asuka in the semi-final. Strowman later crossed paths with Bliss when The Fiend used the latter to lure in The Monster Among Men.

Earlier today, Braun Strowman took to Instagram Stories to post a link to WWE's recent video about the first season of the Mixed Match Challenge. While sharing the post, which featured Braun and Alexa in the thumbnail, the former Intercontinental Champion asked the fans if they wanted to see the two run back the clock.

You can check out his Instagram Story by clicking here or in the image below:

Braun Strowman teases reunion with Alexa Bliss [Picture courtesy: Strowman's Instagram Story]

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE for nearly two years. The Goddess' last in-ring appearance was at Royal Rumble 2023 when she lost to Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship match.

Shortly after the premium live event, the 33-year-old took a break from professional wrestling to focus on her pregnancy and has yet to return.

Wrestling veteran shares his take on how WWE has booked Braun Strowman

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his opinion on how inconsistent the wrestling promotion has been with Braun Strowman's booking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown exclusively on Backstage Pass last month, Russo noted how the former Money in the Bank winner was presented as a powerhouse and had a fierce rivalry with Roman Reigns. The veteran added that the wrestling promotion has drastically changed its opinion about Strowman, resulting in him no longer being over with the fans.

"Okay bro, you remember he was throwing over trucks, and he was in that big angle with Roman Reigns. Okay bro. Something happens, and you change your mind with him, then cut him loose. They definitely switched gears on this guy, and he's not been over for years," he said.

Braun Strowman's most recent in-ring appearance was on the December 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After destroying The Grayson Waller Effect's stage, the former Wyatt Family member defeated Austin Theory in a singles match. It remains to be seen if Strowman would feud with A-Town Down Under following his return.

