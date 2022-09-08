Create

Braun Strowman teases the WWE return of his former Tag Team partner 

Braun Strowman
Will Strowman's former tag team partner follow him back to WWE?
Braun Strowman made his surprise return to WWE on Monday Night RAW, taking out the good portion of the tag team division in the process.

During a tag team fatal four-way contenders match on WWE RAW, Strowman made his return to the company and proceeded to lay out multiple men in the match, rendering the match a no contest in the process.

Strowman's former RAW World Tag Team Champion partner Nicholas took to social media to react to the return of The Monster Among Men, posting a photo of them holding the tag titles together alongside an eyeball emoji.

Strowman noticed Nicholas' tweet and responded with a simple emoji, teasing a possible reunion of the two men. Tweeting out:

"*Winking emoji*," Braun Strowman said in a tweet.
😉 twitter.com/wwejustnichola…

Braun Strowman is internally listed as a babyface on the SmackDown roster

Following Strowman's announcement that he was heading to SmackDown this Friday night on RAW, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that The Monster Among Men would be a regular on SmackDown moving forward.

Johnson also stated that Strowman would be used as a babyface for the company.

Strowman seemingly replied to this report on social media this afternoon by saying he's not a good guy or a bad guy, that he's a monster and that no one is safe. Tweeting out:

"I'm not a good guy...... I'm not a bad guy..... I'm a Fu***** MONSTER!!!! #NoOneIsSafe #WhoWantsTheseHands," Braun Strowman said in a tweet.

It will be interesting to see what WWE's plans are for Strowman this Friday night on SmackDown.

I’m not a good guy…… I’m not a bad guy….. I’m a Fu***** MONSTER!!!! #NoOneIsSafe #WhoWantsTheseHands

Are you happy about Strowman's return to WWE? Would you like to see him reunite with Nicholas at some point on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

