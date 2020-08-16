Braun Strowman tells Bray Wyatt what happened to him after crawling out of the swamp

Universal Champion Braun Strowman revealed a new look on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, and attacked Alexa Bliss in a disturbing visual. It's clear as day that The Monster Among Men has changed a lot ever since he was pulled down into the swamp by Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules. Strowman confirmed the same in one of his latest tweets.

Strowman had a message for Bray in his tweet. He stated that before Wyatt pulled him into the swamp, he was a "little naughty", but he turned into something incredibly sinister and nightmarish after he crawled out of it. Check out the tweet below:

Before you pulled me into that swamp, I might have been a little naughty, but after i crawled out, I became something much, much worse. The stuff nightmares are made of!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 15, 2020

Braun Strowman is slowly embracing his dark side, and will seemingly get worse in the coming future

Braun Strowman won the Universal title at WrestleMania 36, by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The Monster Among Men has managed to keep the title on his shoulder ever since then. When Wyatt targeted Strowman, fans knew that Braun's in serious trouble. Their Extreme Rules outing wasn't a Universal title match, and Wyatt ended up victorious by pulling Stromwan into the swamp.

Ever since then, Braun Strowman has been acting strange and his mannerisms are a clear indication that Wyatt has turned him into something he always dreaded. His attack on Alexa Bliss on last night's SmackDown was quite possibly a hint that trouble is brewing for the ones who cross his path in the near future. On August 23 2020, Wyatt and Strowman will battle again at SummerSlam, with the Universal title on the line. It will be interesting to see whether Wyatt manages to capture the Universal title belt, or if Strowman unleashes his dark side on him and leaves the arena with the belt still on his shoulder.