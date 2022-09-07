Braun Strowman makes a massive Roman Reigns reference in latest tweet

Braun Strowman's latest tweet is reminding fans of an iconic Roman Reigns promo.

Braun Strowman made his big return to WWE RAW on the latest episode of the red brand. He destroyed several WWE Superstars during his return and seems more than ready to make an impact once again.

Strowman recently shared a tweet declaring that he is a monster. What caught fans' attention was the way he worded the tweet. Strowman's tweet took inspiration from a memorable promo delivered by The Tribal Chief, six years ago.

"I’m not a good guy…… I’m not a bad guy….. I’m a Fu***** MONSTER!!!! #NoOneIsSafe #WhoWantsTheseHands," he wrote.

Fans were quick to understand the Roman Reigns reference in Strowman's tweet

Braun Strowman's tweet received several responses from fans who seemed quite excited over his surprise return to WWE. Many of them understood the reference in his tweet, and pointed out the same in their replies:

For those unaware, Strowman's line is quite similar to the one that Roman Reigns used six years ago on the post-WrestleMania 32 episode of RAW. At WrestleMania 32, Reigns took on Triple H with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The hard-fought battle ended with Reigns putting The Game down and winning the top title.

The next night on RAW, the capacity crowd collectively booed Reigns as he stood in the middle of the ring. Reigns then uttered these iconic words:

"I'm not a bad guy. I'm not a good guy. I'm The guy!"

Check out the promo in question below:

It has been six long years since Reigns' promo about being "The Guy." Today, Reigns is hands down the biggest superstar in all of WWE. He holds both the WWE and Universal titles and is about to surpass 1000 days without being pinned.

It's interesting that Strowman used Reigns' legendary quote in his tweet. One wonders if The Monster Of All Monsters is hinting at a feud between the two men, somewhere down the line. It should be noted that Strowman will be a SmackDown mainstay going forward.

What do you think of Strowman referencing Reigns' iconic line in his tweet?

