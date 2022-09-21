Braun Strowman promises that he will never wrestle for anyone but WWE or himself

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest Superstars that made their way back to WWE under the new regime. He, along with Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Dakota Kai were brought back by Triple H, the new Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer of the company. He recently gave an account of his dedication to the promotion.

The Monster Among Men was released by WWE in June 2021. He spent his time away from the Stamford-based promotion, appearing in places like Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling. But his most significant venture during this time was co-founding Control Your Narrative (CYN) with another former WWE talent, EC3.

Strowman recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, where he discussed how he would never work for anyone but WWE, or himself:

"I always said in interviews, and people thought I was stupid for it, I said I would never put on a pair of boots for anybody besides WWE and I stuck to my word. I never put on another pair of boots, I went out and started my own thing, worked for myself, gave young talent a place to come and work, make a living, hone their craft inside CYN. Like I said, I stuck to my guns, I will never wrestle for anyone other than myself or WWE and here we are, the monster is home," said Strowman. [h/t Cultaholic]

Braun Strowman returned to the company on the September 5th episode of RAW. He surprisingly came out during a fatal four-way tag match for the #1 contendership of the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. He then proceeded to lay out all eight competitors.

Braun Strowman will wrestle his first WWE match since returning on this week's SmackDown

Braun Strowman will make his official in-ring WWE return on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown when he takes on Otis of Alpha Academy.

Since his return two weeks ago, Strowman has attacked Superstars on both brands, taking out several tag teams. He has particularly targeted Chad Gable and Otis, even powerbombing the latter in a freakish display of power on September 9th episode of the Blue Brand.

Fans will not have to wait long for his in-ring return, as he takes on the former Money In The Bank winner on SmackDown this week.

