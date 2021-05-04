Braun Strowman on WWE fans' "fickle" reaction to his title win

Braun Strowman has opened up about some WWE fans turning against him following his Universal Championship victory in 2020.

After multiple failed attempts to win the title, Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become Universal Champion. He held the title for 141 days before losing it to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, he noted that not everyone stood by him after his long-awaited title triumph.

“I was in the title picture all of last year,” Strowman said. “Sometimes fans are fickle, and it's hard to keep them happy. One minute, they wanted you to be champ. And the next minute, they hate you and don't want you to be champ. I was thinking of something: 'How can I stay relevant and do something to better our show and help our product without being in the title picture?'”

Braun Strowman lost his most recent Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on the October 16, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown. He is currently preparing to face Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

Braun Strowman feuded with Shane McMahon after his title loss

Shane McMahon repeatedly mocked Braun Strowman’s lack of intelligence in early 2021, leading to a match between the two men at WrestleMania 37.

Strowman believes spending six months away from WWE’s World Championship scene helped his character in the long run.

“I feel like everybody always wants to be champ,” he added. “Everybody wants to be in the title picture. Not always is that what's best for our show. You have to take a step down and figure out how to fill in the gaps that need to be filled to make our product full, and that's what I felt like I needed to do at that point.”

Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match on the first night of WrestleMania 37. The highlight of the match came when Strowman threw McMahon off the top of the cage.