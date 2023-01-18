Brawl erupts as New Day are confronted by two top teams

A brawl erupted on the latest episode of NXT as The New Day were confronted by Pretty Deadly and Gallus.

Last week, Pretty Deadly was asked to run the gauntlet against a few other tag teams if they wanted a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship. While Elton Prince and Kit Wilson looked like they would successfully run the gauntlet, they were defeated by a returning Gallus.

Tonight on NXT, Kofi Kingston started by saying that they are well-dressed because they are finally done with Pretty Deadly and that they will face Gallus at NXT Vengeance Day.

Pretty Deadly then interrupted the NXT Tag Team Champions but were mocked by Kingston for what transpired last week. Prince and Wilson claimed that it wasn't fair that they have been jumping through hoops for the past month. Kit Wilson then said that they are the rightful number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Gallus then came out and said that Pretty Deadly doesn't deserve a shot at the titles. Mark Coffey then said that Gallus are back on top and that they are all about turning up and ruining everyone's mood. However, Xavier Woods stated that they are ready to fight.

Pretty Deadly then ambushed both teams but were quickly taken out. Then Gallus and New Day started brawling as the segment ended.

It was later announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Gallus and Pretty Deadly at NXT Vengeance Day. It will be interesting to see if The New Day will be able to retain the titles.

Who do you think will win at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes