Brawl suddenly breaks out with key member missing from WWE Damage CTRL

A brawl involving Damage CTRL broke out tonight on SmackDown, but a key member from the group was missing.

Ever since Bayley formed Damage CTRL over a year ago, the group has been unstoppable. They have tormented other women by using the numbers advantage. Their dominance continued into Money in the Bank, where IYO won the ladder match and then cashed in her briefcase to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

The group continued to grow, and they recently added new members, Kairi Sane and Asuka, to the stable. The group continued to feud with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch, culminating in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

After winning their WarGames match, Bianca Belair kicked off SmackDown tonight. She started by giving a shout-out to her teammates. She then said she wasn't done with the heel stable until she got back her title.

Damage CTRL then interrupted her. However, Bayley wasn't present with the group. Dakota Kai did the talking on their behalf and informed Bianca that she had to go through all of them to get to IYO SKY. Things were about to go from bad to worse for Belair when Charlotte Flair and Shotzi came out.

Expand Tweet

Things didn't take long to escalate, and a brawl broke out between the two groups. IYO SKY and her faction were sent in retreat.

It looks like WarGames did very little to settle the differences between these two groups.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes