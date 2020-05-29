Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was last seen losing the WWE Universal Title to Braun Strowman at Money In The Bank on May 10th. Now the reason for his absence is clear as Wyatt has taken to social media to announce the birth of his second child,

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

The birth of Hyrie Von Rotunda comes just over a year after the birth of Wyatt, and WWE announcer Jojo Offerman's first child Knash, with Wyatt making a similar announcement via social media.

Knash Sixx Rotunda

May 18, 2019 pic.twitter.com/YJMU1zJG3O — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 18, 2019

The birth of Wyatt's first child Knash came before he made his big return as 'The Fiend' and during his time off he left many people wondering when he would return to the squared circle. It would be two months later that Wyatt would return debuting his now iconic gimmick.

With that in mind it's extremely possible that it might be some time before we see 'The Fiend' again on WWE television, partly because Wyatt will want to spend some time with his, now larger, family and also because we are still undergoing an unprecedented pandemic that will surely make Wyatt's decision to come back to work more difficult.

Regardless of when Bray Wyatt is back in a WWE ring, one thing's for sure, he's certainly winning at life! We here at Sportskeeda want to congratulate Bray Wyatt and wish the family well!