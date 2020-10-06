Bray Wyatt appears on WWE RAW; warns Kevin Owens

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Fiend attacked Kevin Owens during The KO Show, where the latter hosted Alexa Bliss as his special guest. This week on Monday Night RAW, Owens invited Bray Wyatt onto the show.

Wyatt kept his end of the bargain and showed up on RAW, bringing The Firefly FunHouse to the red brand for the first time since he was drafted to SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt warns Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens started tonight's edition of The KO Show by saying he's usually in a cheery mood when he hosts his show, but tonight was different. He alluded to the fact that many Superstars have undergone changes after coming in contact with The Fiend. Owens then added that he feels changed too, but only in a way that he now wants to settle the score with Wyatt and demanded him to come to the ring.

Instead, the familiar jingle of The Firefly FunHouse blared through the WWE ThunderDome and Bray Wyatt appeared on the giant screen. Wyatt said that he was happy that Owens invited him onto the show. He explained that they were now friends, only to be told by Owens that they could've been, before The Fiend laid him out with The Mandible Claw on SmackDown.

Owens then added that Wyatt won't be able to brainwash him like he did Bliss and told him to get down to the ring, so he wouldn't have to wait until Friday to get some revenge.

Wyatt's demeanor suddenly changed, before he stated that Owens shouldn't interfere with Bliss and The Fiend's business. He added that on SmackDown this Friday, Owens will know what he's gotten himself into.

Owens then exited the ring in search of Bray Wyatt, but got jumped by Aleister Black while midway on the ramp. Black took him out with the Black Mass, and then sat down cross-legged in front of Owens' unconscious body.